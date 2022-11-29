I-T probe against Minister Malla Reddy and kin continues for second day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:18 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: The investigation of the Income Tax authorities into the financial transactions of educational institutions managed by the family of Labour Minister, Ch Malla Reddy continued for the second day on Tuesday.

The auditor of the Minister and also the directors and principals of the medical college and engineering college, appeared before the I-T authorities who sought details of the allocation of the seats, collection of the fees and bank transactions details from them.

The I-T officials have again asked Ch Bhadra Reddy, younger son of Minister Malla Reddy and his relative M Rajasekhar, to present themselves for investigation on Wednesday.

So far the I-T authorities had issued notices to around 25 persons asking them to appear for investigation.

The I-T teams had conducted searches for three days at the house of Malla Reddy, his relatives, acquaintances and the educational institutions.