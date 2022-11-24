BJP cannot intimidate me with I-T, ED raids: Minister Malla Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy alleged that the Income Tax (I-T) raids on him and his family members were part of a larger conspiracy by the BJP government at the Centre, targeting him and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi). He said the BJP was scared of the TRS (BRS) which was extending its activities to other States and eventually would pose a threat to the BJP.

“But I will not get intimidated by these raids. We are ready to cooperate with the authorities concerned as we have done nothing wrong,” he told the media here on Thursday.

Terming the I-T raids a political vendetta, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already cautioned all Ministers and legislators that there would be raids by I-T, Enforcement Directorate and other Central agencies. He declared that his loyalties lie with the Chief Minister and that he was ready to face any such action by the Centre.

However, Malla Reddy raised strong objection to the harassment and mental torture being meted out by the Centre on his family and those working in his educational institutions in the name of the I-T raids. In the name of carrying out searches, he said hundreds of I-T officials and CRPF personnel were deployed creating a panicky situation at his residence and also the educational institutions. He stated that while the I-T officials forced his son to sign some papers without his knowledge, his grandchildren too were not spared.

“This is the third I-T raid but I have never seen this kind of raid. What kind of tyranny is this? Are we smugglers or criminals. The I-T Department is free to check all records of income and conduct their inquiry, but what is the need to treat me and other family members inhumanely,” he questioned.

The Ministers asserted that the educational institutions run by him and his family were functioning in a transparent manner. “They are like an open book,” he said, denying allegations of irregularities in admissions in engineering and medical colleges or other institutions run by his family. He said all admissions were being given as per procedures laid down by the government. He also rubbished allegations of collecting donations and other fee illegally, he advised those making such allegations to check the records as all payments were being made online or cheques in a legal manner.