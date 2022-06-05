I want to be known for my art: Srinidhi Shetty

Published: 05:46 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: Being an electrical engineering graduate with an experience of working in the corporate industry for a couple of years, Srinidhi Shetty’s family and friends wouldn’t have envisioned her acting in a franchise like the ‘KGF’ one day. However, Srinidhi was manifesting it all since her childhood.

Being a film buff and watching classics like ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ growing up, the actor had long ago decided that the film industry was her true calling. Although she didn’t know how to do it, she knew that she wasn’t cut out for the 9-5 life. She took baby steps when she entered the modelling industry and went on to clinch the Miss Supranational 2016 title and made the entire nation proud.

That’s when she was noticed by the makers of ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and was cast as the lead opposite Yash. As ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ completed 50 days of release in the theatres and is now streaming on OTT, we caught up with Srinidhi for a quick chat. Stating that it’s been a blessing being a part of such a humungous project right at the start of her career,

Srinidhi said, “I guess I will forever be tagged as the ‘KGF girl’ no matter how many projects I do and I am happy about that. I had no acting experience when I signed the film. On the first day of shooting, it took me time to calm my nerves when I saw Yash on the sets as he is such a huge star. Now after 5-6 years of journey together, the entire cast and crew have become like family.”

Srinidhi was not just an academic topper, but was also one of the top performers at Accenture. So, was her family supportive when she wanted to give it all up and risk it in the entertainment industry? “My mother passed away when I was 14 years old, but I know she would have been super proud of me because she constantly pushed me to pursue my creative interests even during my schooling. My father supported me emotionally and financially when I quit my job to take the plunge,” shared Srinidhi, who has wrapped up the shooting of her next film ‘Cobra’ which is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

The thriller-romance film sees Srinidhi cast opposite yet another superstar — Vikram. “The film is intriguing and will confuse the audience. Vikram sir was an absolute treat to work with; he’s a legend,” shared Srinidhi and added, “I am going through a few more scripts and am yet to sign something interesting. I would love to work in the Telugu film industry as I would watch films of Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan during my college days. I would love to work with each one of them as language is no more a barrier.”

Clarifying the rumours of her charging a heftier remuneration than other seasoned actors, Srinidhi said, “I wish these online websites verified before writing just anything. I have not discussed my remuneration with any filmmakers yet as I am still in the initial stage of script reading. Moreover, I do not want people to know me for money, but for art. I will take a good project even if the remuneration is less,” said Srinidhi, who indulges in occasional binge-watching sessions on Netflix or spends time playing badminton with her friends when she’s not occupied with work.

When asked what she loves about Hyderabad, she quickly replies: Biryani.

