I will become voice for Medak people in New Delhi: Venkatrami Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 06:40 PM

BRS candidate from Medak P Venkatrami Reddy is posing for a picture with BRS leaders in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Sangareddy: BRS candidate from Medak Lok Sabha constituency P Venkatrami Reddy said he would become the voice of the people of Medak in New Delhi if they send him to the Parliament.

Speaking to Telangana Today on the sidelines of his visit to Sangareddy constituency a day after BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao named him as a candidate from Medak, the stronghold of the BRS, the former IAS officer said he would use his good offices with bureaucrats to get infrastructure projects, national level institutions and other development works to Medak district so that the people here would get a host of opportunities.

Saying that the people of Telangana had started realising that the Congress Party came to power in the State by making promises that they would not be able to fulfill, Reddy said he would take the same into the public how the Congress had cheated Telangana people with false promises. He said the BRS government had done a wonderful job by taking up a host of development works apart from introducing a slew of welfare schemes which they would take into people during the door-to-door campaign.

The Former IAS officer has said that he would feel proud to say that he was part of the development works undertaken in the erstwhile Medak district as an officer since he had worked here in various capacities for 11 long years. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using religion to gain electorally, Venkatrami Reddy has observed that the people of Medak will not accept such slogans because they would need just development and welfare.