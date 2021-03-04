IACTS elects Dr Lokeswara Rao as junior vice-president

Dr. Sajja, who is also the president of Society of Coronary Surgeons and Chairman of Sajja Heart Foundation, had recently led a study titled ‘Promote Patency Trial.’

Hyderabad: Director of Research and senior Cardiothoracic (CT) surgeon, Star Hospitals, Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja, has been elected as junior vice president of Indian Association of Cardiovascular-Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS) during its 67th annual conference.

Dr. Sajja, who is also the president of Society of Coronary Surgeons and Chairman of Sajja Heart Foundation, had recently led a study titled ‘Promote Patency Trial’, which was published in Indian Journal of Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery.

The Promote Patency Trial is considered as a milestone in academic and scientific validation of clinical works being done in the country, a press release said. In the annual conference of IACTS, Dr. Sajja also received Best Original Article – 2020 award.

