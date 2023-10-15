IAF may hold air show in Arunachal: Air Marshal Dharkar

By PTI Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Guwahati: The Indian Air Force (IAF) may conduct an air show in Arunachal Pradesh, the first-ever such display of the force’s air power in the strategically crucial state bordering China, Air Marshal S P Dharkar said on Sunday.

The AOC-in-C of the Eastern Air Command told reporters that it’s challenging to hold an air show in a hilly terrain like that of Arunachal Pradesh, but it is still an “interesting” idea for the force to have such a display there.

Dharkar was responding to a query if the IAF will ever conduct an air show in Arunachal Pradesh to display its prowess to the common people.

“It’s an interesting proposition, I am sure we will look at it,” he added.

Dharkar said, “May be you will cover the next air show that we will be doing in the near future in some locations in Arunachal Pradesh.” He said holding an air show in plain areas like Guwahati is easier than conducting one in the hilly terrains of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The terrain itself prevents people at large from watching the air show well,” the Air Marshal said.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday organised an air display at Borjhar station on the outskirts of Guwahati, involving various choppers and fighter aircraft like Sukhoi-30 and Rafale.

The display of the flying machines, which showcased different maneuvers in the sky, was organised as part of the 91st anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force as well as Eastern Air Command’s outreach initiative.

Besides Sukhoi-30 and Rafale, the show also comprised flypast by Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Dornier aircraft.

The last act was a display by the SARANG team, consisting of four ALH choppers, enthralling the audience.

“On the occasion of the anniversary celebrations on October 8, we managed to quickly arrange and showcase this air show. Along with the SARANG display, we decided to demonstrate some of the recent inductions including the Rafale and our workhorse SU-30,” Dharkar told reporters after the show.

This show was a “very truncated display” as it had to be adjusted with flying of the commercial aircraft at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport here, he added.

The LGBI Airport of Guwahati, which is located at Borjhar, and the IAF station share some portion of the complex including the single runway.