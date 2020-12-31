IAF steps in to douse Nagaland’s Dzukou Valley wildfire

“The helicopter is equipped with Bambi Bucket for fire fighting in Dzukou Valley near Kohima,” he added.

By | Published: 5:09 pm

Kohima: Based on the requisition by the Nagaland government, the Eastern Air Command (EAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Shillong on Thursday has launched a Mi-17V5 helicopter to assist in the battle against the wildfire, informed Defence PRO (Shillong) Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh.

“The helicopter is equipped with Bambi Bucket for fire fighting in Dzukou Valley near Kohima,” he added.

A massive wildfire has been reported from the famed Dzukou Valley located on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, causing damage to the environment.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh informed that the fire has already crossed Mount ESIi, the highest peak of Manipur.

“If the wind direction is going to southern side, there is high possibility of entering in the thickest forest call Koziirii in Manipur,” he added.