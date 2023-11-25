IASGCON 2023 commences in Hyderabad

The event hosted by AIG Hospitals is a three-day scientific extravaganza focused on various aspects of gastrointestinal surgery.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: More than 1500 surgeons from across India are participating in the 33rd annual conference of the Indian Association of Surgical Gastroenterology.

“This is by far the most attended IASG conference both in terms of delegate and faculty participation. The three-day conference packed more than 100 hours of scientific sessions across four halls featuring the best of the national and international speakers,” said Dr. GV Rao, Director, AIG Hospitals and Organizing Chairman, IASGCON 2023.

The conference featured a unique fireside chat session featuring Celebrity MasterChef Sanjeev Kapoor, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, and Dr. Adarsh Choudhary, Head of GI Surgery, Medanta Hospital.

To train the young GI surgeons on the latest surgical equipment, they partnered with several industry experts to run continuous hands-on workshops on all three days of the conference.