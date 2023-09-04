Hyderabad: Homeopathy doctor who was stabbed in LB Nagar is under care of AIG Hospitals

The Homeopathy doctor is stable and the entire treatment and rehabilitation costs will be supported by the hospital, Founder, said AIG Hosptials, Dr G Nageshwar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The 25-year-old Homeopathy doctor Sangavi, who was stabbed by an assailant in her house at LB Nagar recently and had received life-threatening injuries, is receiving treatment at AIG Hospitals Gachibowli.

The Homeopathy doctor is stable and the entire treatment and rehabilitation costs will be supported by the hospital, Founder, AIG Hosptials, Dr G Nageshwar Reddy on Monday said.

A dedicated team of neurosurgeons, a reconstructive surgeon, orthopedics, and emergency physicians are tracking her recovery.

There were multiple stab wounds, including facial cuts. Our plastic surgeon did the facial sutures and made sure that there would be no disfiguration at all. But the main concern was the injury in her spinal cord near the cervical area as a result of brutal assault. The life-threatening injury affected major nerves which also had the potential to make her immobile for the rest of her life. Our team of neurosurgeons have stabilized her and will be doing the surgery in subsequent days, Dr Nageshwar Reddy said.

Her recovery would take some time with extensive physiotherapy which our team will assist her even after discharge. There would be a requirement for mental health counselling as well which would help her come of the extreme mental agony that she faced. This is a long road, and we are there with her in all our capacity, he said.

