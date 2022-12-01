| Ibs Hyderabad To Organise Three Day Sports Meet From Friday

IBS Hyderabad to organise three-day sports meet from Friday

They were conducting 11 sports in which students from all top B-Schools and reputed institutions across India would participate.

Hyderabad: The team VAPS – the official sports and fitness club of IBS Hyderabad is organising a three-day sports meet on the IBS campus here from Friday.

In a press release, the VAPS informed they were conducting 11 sports- Cricket, Football, Volleyball, Throw ball, Table tennis , Lawn tennis, Chess (Online), Call of Duty (Online) Squash, Basketball and Badminton in which students from all top B-Schools and reputed institutions across India would participate.

The event will be inaugurated by chief national coach for Indian Badminton Pullela Gopichand at 4.30 pm. It will be followed by Samavesh music pool and Samavesh dance performances.

Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana are the media partners for the event.