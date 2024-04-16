MLRIT excels at two-day Sports Meet 2024, Champions crowned!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 10:03 PM

Hyderabad: A two-day Marri Laxman Reddy State level Sports Meet-2024 was successfully conducted by MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) between Monday and Tuesday.

The students from MLRIT college achieved outstanding results, winning the overall championships in the sporting event. The senior management of MLRIT said that participation and achievements from students across Telangana from various colleges in the sports meet has been remarkable.

The winners and runners-up in every category received trophies and cash prizes. “This kind of support and recognition is aimed at motivating students.

Such events not only promote sportsmanship but also foster a sense of community and accomplishment among participants. Congratulations to everyone involved for making the sports meet a resounding success,” MLR Groups chairman, Marri Laxman Reddy, Founder Secretary, MLRIT and MLA, Malkajgiri Marri Rajashekhar said.

Senior management from MLRIT including MLRIT Principal Dr. K. Srinivas Rao Garu, and Arundhati Hospital Director, Dheeran Reddy were present. Ends