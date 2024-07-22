Gaudium school organises TEDx talks in Hyderabad

The theme of TEDx event, ‘Pale Blue Dot’, inspired by Carl Sagan's famous reflection on Earth as a tiny speck, featured a stellar lineup of guest speakers including Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton Team, environmental activist Kalpana Ramesh and Skanda Veluvalli, a singer and student.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 04:40 PM

Participants in the TEDx The Gaudium School

Hyderabad: To mark the occasion of year-long celebrations of its 10 th anniversary in education sector, the Gaudium School, Hyderabad organised a TEDx event at is campus. The prestigious event brought together a roster of speakers, who are well-known personalities from various walks of life.

The theme of TEDx event, ‘Pale Blue Dot’, inspired by Carl Sagan’s famous reflection on Earth as a tiny speck, featured a stellar lineup of guest speakers including Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton Team, environmental activist Kalpana Ramesh and Skanda Veluvalli, a singer and student.

Also Read President Murmu confers honorary doctorates on Pullela Gopichand, four others

Three students from the school including Sloka Madhu from Grade 10, Aagam Mehta from IBDP 2, and Hanshika Jonnala from MYP 5 also delivered powerful talks in the TEDx event.

Kirthi Reddy, Founder and Director, said, “The TEDx event set the tone for a series of exciting celebrations planned throughout the year, commemorating The Gaudium School’s 10-year journey of success and looking ahead to a future filled with promise and innovation. The school community, including students, parents, and stakeholders, is buzzing with enthusiasm as they celebrate this remarkable milestone.”