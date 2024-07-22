Gaudium school organises TEDx talks in Hyderabad

The theme of TEDx event, ‘Pale Blue Dot’, inspired by Carl Sagan's famous reflection on Earth as a tiny speck, featured a stellar lineup of guest speakers including Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton Team, environmental activist Kalpana Ramesh and Skanda Veluvalli, a singer and student.
Hyderabad: To mark the occasion of year-long celebrations of its 10 th anniversary in education sector, the Gaudium School, Hyderabad organised a TEDx event at is campus. The prestigious event brought together a roster of speakers, who are well-known personalities from various walks of life.
Three students from the school including Sloka Madhu from Grade 10, Aagam Mehta from IBDP 2, and Hanshika Jonnala from MYP 5 also delivered powerful talks in the TEDx event.
Kirthi Reddy, Founder and Director, said, “The TEDx event set the tone for a series of exciting celebrations planned throughout the year, commemorating The Gaudium School’s 10-year journey of success and looking ahead to a future filled with promise and innovation. The school community, including students, parents, and stakeholders, is buzzing with enthusiasm as they celebrate this remarkable milestone.”