ICFAI Business School bags top 2 positions in the Case Centre’s top 50 bestselling case authors

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:24 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: The Case Centre, an independent home of the case method based in the United Kingdom, has announced the Top 50 Bestselling authors for the years 2021-22.

Late Professor Debapratim Purkayastha of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB)-accredited Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) Business School Hyderabad remained at the top of the list for the seventh year in a row.

Indu Perepu, a faculty member of the ICFAI Business School remains at second position, and is the highest ranked female author in the list.

There were seven new entries this year, with Columbia Business School’s Todd Jick rounding out the top ten. INSEAD and ICFAI Business School, on the other hand, dominated the top 10, with four and three authors, respectively.

Every year, The Case Centre publishes a list of the top bestselling case authors based on the total number of cases sold by the Case Center by each author.