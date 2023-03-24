Hyderabad: ICFAI launches School of Social Sciences

Dr. Rangarajan spoke virtually at the launch of the ICFAI School of Social Sciences by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 AM, Fri - 24 March 23

Dr. Rangarajan spoke virtually at the launch of the ICFAI School of Social Sciences by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bringing in multidisciplinary education should not dilute the teaching of various disciplines as they have developed over the years, ICFAI Chancellor Dr. C Rangarajan said on Thursday.

Dr. Rangarajan spoke virtually at the launch of the ICFAI School of Social Sciences by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University here.

University Vice Chancellor, Dr. LS Ganesh said the new School, having 23 faculty members, all holding a doctorate degree in Economics, would focus on teaching, practice, research and field action projects.

ICFAI Business School Hyderabad distinguished professor Mahendra Dev said the School should focus on areas like sustainability, sustainable development goals, circular economy, social innovation and startups.

Advisor to ICFAI Group Prof. J Mahender Reddy said the School was carved out from the existing Department of Economics and it would soon include disciplines like psychology, sociology and political science.

Also Read NAAC awards A++ Grade to ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education