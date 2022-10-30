| Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Hyderabad On Nov 2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours from 6 am on November 2 in some parts of the city due to the Singur Phase-3 pipeline repair works

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours from 6 am on November 2 in some parts of the city due to the Singur Phase-3 pipeline repair works at the ICRISAT.

The affected areas include BHEL MIG Colony, BHEL LIG Colony, Chandanagar, Papi Reddy Colony, Rajiv Home, Nallagandla, Huda Colony, Gopanapalli, Mayuri Nagar, Madhapur, Gokul Plots and Malaysian Township.

Meanwhile, the pressure of the water supply to the areas within the boundaries of Borabanda Reservoir will be low. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in a press release requested people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.