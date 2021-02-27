Identify lands to set up integrated markets: Mahabubnagar Collector

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao on Saturday directed officials to identify lands for setting up integrated vegetable and meat markets in the municipalities and submit reports. He convened a video conference with Mahabubnagar, Bhootpur and Jedcharla Municipal Commissioners, Tahsildars and other officials.

As Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the district administrations to set up the integrated vegetable and meat markets, the Collector instructed officials to identify suitable locations on top priority.

For a municipal town, having a population of nearly 25,000, the integrated market can be set up in a place ranging from 1 to 1.5 acres. Similarly, for municipalities with a higher population, the market area should be covering 2 to 3 acres, he said. There was scope for setting up two markets in Mahabubnagar town. Already, a market is being constructed on the DIET College grounds and the focus should be on constructing another market at the existing old market or a new location, he said.

“All measures should be taken up to ensure the identified locations were free from any disputes. The reports should have all details, including geographical coordinates and Google maps,” said Venkat Rao. He expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of officials in putting the Rythu Bazaar at Jedcharla to good use and directed them to initiate measures to resume operations at the bazaar immediately.

