Identify works of MGNREG in ayacut areas: Nalgonda Collector directs officials

Reviewing the status of MGNREG works at Miryalaguda, Nalgonda Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy said the works were not progressing in the ayacut area since June, 2022

Nalgonda: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Saturday instructed officials to identify works to take up under the MGNREG in ayacut of canals including Nagarjuna Sagar Project.

Reviewing the status of MGNREG works at Miryalaguda, Vinay Krishna Reddy said the works were not progressing in the ayacut area since June, 2022. He directed officials to identify the works to provide working days to MGNREG job card holders.

Stating that there was a need to identify the works to provide employment to the labor in ayacut areas during crop seasons also, he said it would help to take up similar works in non-ayacut areas across the district.

He made it clear that an inquiry would be conducted into alleged irregularities in selection of beneficiaries for double bedroom houses. He said that double bedroom would be allocated to eligible applicants only.

