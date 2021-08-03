Identity cards issued to artists in Narayanpet

This exercise of issuing identity cards will be beneficial for artists as they can avail the different benefits extended by the State government.

Narayanpet: Several artists in Narayanpet district received the government identity cards on Tuesday. This exercise of issuing identity cards will be beneficial for artists as they can avail the different benefits extended by the State government.

On Tuesday, TITA president Sandeep Kumar Makthala toured Maganur, Krishna and Narwa mandals in Narayanpet district and handed over the identity cards to the artists on the spot.

After Telangana State’s formation, the Department of Culture in partnership with the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has commenced the exercise to issue identity cards to artists across the State.

To avoid the role of middlemen in issuing the cards and to make things convenient for artists, the department has commenced the exercise of enrolment and issue of cards online. To this effect, the department in association with TITA developed ‘T Culture’ app.

Artists can get the cards through this app (bit.ly/tsculture) or by applying through Mee Seva. The card will be sent online within 30 days of the completion of the due process after applying for the ID card. For the first time in the country, Telangana artists were getting this opportunity. Last year, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud had launched the ‘T Culture’ app.

