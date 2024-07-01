Hyderabad Metro wins Golden Peacock Award

The organisation was accorded with the Golden Peacock Award in the transportation (railways) category for Excellence in Occupational Health and Safety.

1 July 2024

Hyderabad: After being certified as a great place to work recently, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has won yet another award for promoting employees’ well-being. The organisation was accorded with the Golden Peacock Award in the transportation (railways) category for Excellence in Occupational Health and Safety.

Managing Director and CEO KVB Reddy received the award at the Institute of Directors 25th International Conference on Environment Management and Climate Change in Bengaluru recently.

It was presented by Former Chief Justice of India Uday U. Lalit and Hon’ble Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, informs a press statement released on Monday.

“This award is a true reflection of our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our employees. It serves as a beacon of inspiration, propelling us forward in our continuous pursuit of safety excellence. We extend our sincere gratitude to all our stakeholders for their active participation. This prestigious award serves as a powerful motivator as we continue our relentless pursuit of safety excellence,” he said.

L&TMRHL emerged victorious against a highly competitive pool of 778 submissions, underscoring the organisation’s dedication to the safety of its workforce, exceeding 126 direct employees and 2600 total personnel.