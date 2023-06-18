| Hyderabad Artists Channel Their Creativity To Turn Kbr Park Into An Artistic Haven

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: A bustling KBR park turned into a vibrant artistic haven on Sunday as local artists from around the city channeled their creativity and drew sitting amidst the lush green surroundings.

Organised by the local art community ‘Beyond Hyderabad’, the ‘Art meetup’, had more than 50 artists from all walks and age.

Many artists including Harish Bhagavatula, famously called mangopenciler on Instagram, Tejo, Radha Yamini, and others took part in the event. Many of these were hobby artists and are pursuing their individual careers, out of art.

Karthik Abhiram is a film aficionado whose sketches are based on the same. The full time employee at TCS was seen wearing a shirt filled with interesting film logos— one of his art works.

“It’s a vibrant evening and I’m really happy to meet many unknown artists from the city at this event. I hope Hyderabad continues to host such events and allows art to boom,” said Harish Bhagavatula, showing his pencil drawing.

Started by Harish S, Anwesh Goda, and Kuna Sandeep, Beyond Hyderabad is a budding community on Instagram for art and culture enthusiasts in the city.

Stating that the city is much more than Chai, Charminar and Biryani, Anwesh said that the event aims to create a creator’s network in Hyderabad. “Anbody interested in art, trek, travel, food, photography, music, storytelling and more, are welcome to the community” he added.