NEWS Art Festival, Hyderabad: 200 Indian Artists, Folk Art Workshops, Historical Talks, Etc

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 05:30 PM

Hyderabad: The NEWS Art Festival at the State Gallery of Art in Hyderabad showcases over 200 artists from India, showcasing a diverse range of genres and styles. Curated by artists Laxman Aelay and Bolgum Nagesh Goud, the festival aims to foster engagement among artists and enthusiasts.

It includes events like historical talks, panel discussions, folk art workshops, and live performances. The festival is expected to have a positive impact on the city’s cultural landscape.