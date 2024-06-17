Democratising Hyderabad art scene along digital path

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 11:04 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing a digital revolution in the art world with the launch of hyd.art, a hybrid art gallery aiming to democratise and digitalise art. Breaking traditional barriers, hyd.art provides global recognition to often under-represented local artists.

Founded by Hasan, hyd.art has been launched recently at the India Art Festival in the city, offering a platform for artists from not just Hyderabad but across the world. “Having collaborated extensively with artists on various projects through our digital marketing agency, we noticed a common challenge: the lack of visibility for many talented artists in our city.

To address this issue, we thought to combine our skills with theirs, creating a platform that amplifies their presence and promotes their work to a global audience,” said Hasan. Through hyd.art, Hasan aims to promote artists, featuring their work on the gallery’s website and social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. They will highlight their artworks, conduct creator interviews, and share their perspectives and stories. The website also facilitates the sale of various artists’ works, creating a marketplace for their art.

“Our goal is to give more visibility to underdog and upcoming artists. Additionally, we plan to offer educational videos to help people understand art better.

We recognise that many potential buyers might not know how to distinguish good art from bad, so these videos will inform and cultivate a new market of customers,” Hasan added. Hyd.art further encourages audience interaction, allowing them to react, comment, and give feedback. Artists can apply through a form on the website, which is then reviewed by a panel of eight eminent mentors from across Telangana.

The website includes a “featured artists” section, which highlights emerging talents. These newcomers are given a spotlight for a week or two, during which their videos, reels, and interviews are showcased. If a featured artist receives significant attention and engagement, the artist would be included in the gallery, providing ongoing visibility for their work.

“The response is overwhelming. We have received over a hundred applications so far.

Depending on the volume of applications, we may feature 4 to 5 artists per week. We’re currently streamlining our processes,” Hasan noted.

While the digital platform provides global accessibility, the gallery is also planning physical expansion by participating in art festivals and shows nationwide. Interested individuals can check https://www.hyd.art/ for further details.