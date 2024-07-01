First case in Nirmal booked under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhitha

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said that Deshaboyina Poshetti (52) was found dead by drowning in an irrigation tank when he ventured to fish in it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 04:06 PM

Nirmal: The district has registered the first case under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhitha, which came into vogue on Monday. The case was of a accidental death reported at Narsapur (W) village in Laxmanachanda mandal.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said that Deshaboyina Poshetti (52) was found dead by drowning in an irrigation tank when he ventured to fish in it. A case was registered under the Section 194 (1) of the Samhitha, based on a complaint received from his wife. Investigations were taken up.

Also Read Hyderabad: First criminal case under new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law registered

Sharmila said that training was given to police from ranks of constable to DSP in a phased manner over booking cases under relevant sections of the three new criminal laws that came into force from Monday, replacing the existing criminal laws.

She hoped that victims would be able to speedily get justice. She maintained that the new criminal laws would bring about change in ways of investigations helping police to render better services to the public.