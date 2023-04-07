Idols of Lord Rama, Seetha unearthed in Mancherial

Labourers engaged in the MGNREGS unearthed two ancient idols of Lord Rama and Seetha at Thapalapur village in Jannaram mandal on Friday

07:04 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Mancherial: Labourers engaged in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme unearthed two ancient idols of Lord Rama and Seetha at Thapalapur village in Jannaram mandal in Mancherial districton Friday. However, residents of a neighbouring village claimed that the idols belonged to a temple.

The workers were surprised to spot the idols when they were digging the earth as part of the scheme. They informed the local residents about the idols, after which the vilagers began worshipping the statues by performing special prayers. They claimed that the idols dated back to the 16th century and demanded that the government construct a temple for the deities.

Meanwhile, residents of Thimmapur village claimed that the idols were stolen from a temple in 1999. Authorities of the revenue department have now shifted the idols to a temple of Lord Shiva at Thapalapur. They said an inquiry was being done.