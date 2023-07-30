| If All Three Mva Parties Decide There Can Be Change In Maharashtra Says Sharad Pawar

If all three MVA parties decide, there can be change in Maharashtra, says Sharad Pawar

Pawar recalled how previous governments helped preservation of ancient art and culture, literature and history

By PTI Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

File Photo

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said if his party, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), which form the Maha Vikas Aghadi, decide they can usher in change in Maharashtra.

He also said it was difficult to engage with the present state government.

He was speaking at a book launch function where he shared the stage with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

“But it is difficult for us to engage with the present state government, But some solution will come out. If we three (MVA components) decide, there can be change,” he asserted.

It was for the first time since July 2, when the NCP split due to the rebellion by Ajit Pawar, that all three MVA allies have shared a stage.

During the event, Pawar, said Yeshwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, which he heads, will give Rs 50 lakh to Rajawade Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal, the group that published the books.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.