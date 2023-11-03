Why vote for BJP, when Modi govt did nothing for Telangana: KCR

Addressing the Vijaya Shankhravam rallies at Armoor, Korutla and Bhainsa, CM KCR questioned why should BJP be given at least a single vote, when Modi government did not consider Telangana for sanctioning at least a single medical college or Navodaya Vidyalaya

Hyderabad: Stepping up the offensive against the BJP leadership that proved tightfisted in responding to the State’s needs, the BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday wanted voters to pay back the Modi’s Party in its own coin.

Addressing the Vijaya Shankhravam rallies at Armoor, Korutla and Bhainsa, he questioned why should BJP be given at least a single vote, when Modi government did not consider the Telangana for sanctioning at least a single medical college or a single Navodaya Vidyalaya.

He said that Telangana had drawn a blank from the Centre when it had sanctioned as many as 157 medical colleges to different other states. Telangana state with 33 districts would merit consideration for sanction of one Navodaya Vidyalaya in each district. But the BJP had totally ignored the State in setting up new Navodaya Vidyalayas. The State was being put to deprival because of the discriminatory policies of the BJP at the Centre.

People in the State should respond to the BJP’s appeal for a vote as miserly as its leadership choose to yield to the needs of State development. Reiterating that the revival of the fortunes of the peasant community in the state was of paramount importance for him, he said he did not yield when Modi wanted to install meters to the agricultural pump sets, though the State had to forgo Rs 25000 crores of the grant from the centre on this count.

Advising people to question the BJP candidates coming to the villages on these issues, he said Modi did not spare even the power sector from privatisation. He assured the farmers that the state would not be installing meters to agriculture pump sets in future also. Holding the Congress party squarely responsible for the poverty of the Dalits and other communities, he said the BRS government could ensure equal opportunities to every section in the state.

Chief Minister said whether it be in Bhainsa, Nirmal, Adilabad or Hyderabad, both the Hindus and Muslims lived together in harmony for centuries. All the attempts made to divide people on the communal lines were defeated by the BRS government. Bhainsa was deliberately projected as a town prone to communal disturbances. But the BRS government could ensure that the Bhainsa was developed on par with other areas. There were no communal riots and no law and order issues in the state so far.

He said though as many as 18 states have Beedi workers, they were extended pension because of the hazards they face in the industry only by the Telangana State. He assured that the beedi-workers being registered newly would also be considered for the pension facility. He also assured more benefits to the weaver community by launching new initiatives. The budget for the welfare of the Beedi-workers would be enhanced further.

Dharani portal that was instrumental for the direct benefit transfer to the farmers can be safeguarded by them only by voting the BRS once again to power. Without Dharanai, the farmer -fleecing practices would be back. If a farmer was entitled for Rythu Bandhu assistance of Rs 1 lakh, they would be asked for a share of “Pacchis Hajar” for processing the file. He assured the farmers that the loan waiver that was pending in respect of a few would be considered after the election.

