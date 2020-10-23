‘If training in London is useful to Sindhu, then why not’

There is a lot of mental pressure which a player undergoes in this Covid-19 phase. There is not much activity and the training sessions are done under a lot of restrictions. This has not helped a player’s cause.

Hyderabad: The turn of events in badminton where a controversy had erupted over PV Sindhu’s visit to London has not pleased former chief national coach SM Arif. “It is sad. I would not look deep into the matter. But if she finds the training session in London useful and if it serves her purpose, then why not? I think she has done the right thing as there is not much competitive badminton happening,’’ said the veteran coach.

Arif said the Covid-19, the lockdown and the subsequent restrictions and lack of competitions have played havoc with the players. “There is a lot of mental pressure which a player undergoes in this Covid-19 phase. There is not much activity and the training sessions are done under a lot of restrictions. This has not helped a player’s cause. With no tournament in the near future, sometimes a player feels why I’m training for. There is a lot of mental disturbance among the players. This London trip could help Sindhu. She will learn something new which may perhaps help her game as once the tournaments resume, there will be pressure to perform,’’ he opined.

Former international Sanjay Sharma was also of the view that since Sindhu is an adult, she knows what is good and what is bad. “By training with sports nutritionist Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute it should help her in her game. That could help her in her preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and she has gone with the knowledge of BAI.’’

However, the bigger concern for Arif and Sharma is the lack of a second string after Saina Nehwal, Sindhu, Srikanth or Sai Praneeth. “That is something which needs good attention. We have to get ready to unearth the next big talent after these players.’’

Sharma said: “It is sad we don’t have a good second string. This is something that disturbs me. It is something which should have been started a few years ago,’’ he said.

Former National coach Bhaskar Babu said it is time the BAI should do a talent scout programme in all seriousness. “The national winners and talented in the junior section should be given serious training sessions and given exposure trips. It is time to build a second string,’’ he said.

The national camp, which raised enough controversies ever since it was resumed at the SAI-Gopichand camp two months ago, is continuing with players like Saina Nehwal, Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Sikki Reddy among others training under the foreign coaches.

Sindhu’s father PV Ramana had told her daughter’s practice “was not happening properly” at the camp in Hyderabad. He alleged that chief coach Gopichand didn’t take interest in her training and didn’t provide a proper practice partner to train with her.’’

Gopichand said the foreign coaches will be with the Indian team till the Tokyo Olympics.

