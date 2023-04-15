IICMA dispels ‘misinformation’ about frozen desserts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Indian Ice-cream Manufacturers Association (IICMA) clarified that both ice-cream and frozen desserts have product standards under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations that must be met.

The statement comes in response to social media posts that have been circulating, “disparaging frozen desserts with malicious intent.”

According to IICMA, ice-cream uses milk and other products derived from milk, and the source of fat is milk fat. Frozen desserts, on the other hand, contain milk and may contain milk fat and milk solids. The fat in frozen desserts comes mainly from vegetable oil, which is a safe ingredient and is used in multiple food products.

The IICMA urged the consumers not to pay heed to social media posts “deliberately aimed at garnering attention and misleading consumers.” It added that such posts appear at the onset of summers to mislead consumers.

The IICMA also sought to assure consumers that both ice-cream and frozen desserts are manufactured in accordance with FSSAI standards and regulatory requirements and are completely safe to consume.

The IICMA represents a large number of ice-cream manufacturers across the country and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in the production of ice-cream and frozen desserts, a press release said.