Hyderabad: Man held for adulteration of ice-cream in Chandanagar

Police said Srinivas Reddy, a resident of Serilingampally was illegally running the adulterated ice-cream manufacturing unit in a small scale industrial area since five years with the help of about ten workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team from Madhapur raided an ice-cream manufacturing unit and arrested one person on charges of adulteration, in Chandanagar on Friday.

Police said Srinivas Reddy, a resident of Serilingampally was illegally running the adulterated ice-cream manufacturing unit in a small scale industrial area since five years with the help of about ten workers.

They have been adulterating ice-creams of various flavors like Vanila, Chocolate, Butterscotch, Mango, Strawberry, and Custard Apple among others. They were mixing non-ISI brand premium milk powder, expired synthetic colors, chemical powders, stabilizers, Glycerol Monostearate which cause ill effects to the consumer.

The police are investigating if the owner has a valid business licence.