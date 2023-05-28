IIFA 2023: Kamal Haasan honoured for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’

Hrithik Roshan won the best actor award for his action-packed performance in Vikram Vedha. Alia Bhatt won the best actress award for her natural and profound performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

By ANI Published Date - 02:30 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: The prestigious IIFA Awards (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi last night. A few stars grabbed their awards as expected and a few surprised everyone with their names.

Hrithik Roshan won the best actor award for his action-packed performance in Vikram Vedha. Alia Bhatt won the best actress award for her natural and profound performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kamal Haasan, one of the best versatile actors in the history of Indian cinema, has collected the honour of ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’. He was honoured by his friend and India’s best music composer, AR Rahman. All the celebrities in the auditorium gave a standing ovation to the legendary actor on collecting his award.

Kamal Haasan’s last film was Vikram under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction and the film collected around 500 crores. Now, Kamal Haasan is doing the sequel to Indian under Shankar’s direction on a budget of 250 crores. Later, the actor will join hands with Mani Ratnam.