IIMs embrace digital shift: CAP 2024 MBA interviews go online

To help further, candidates will be allowed to correct any mistakes they might have made while filling in the CAT form under the educational qualification and work experience categories.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 04:56 PM

Hyderabad: Alleviating the burden on candidates from travelling to different cities to appear for the MBA admission interviews in Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), a Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024 Personal Interviews (PIs) will be conducted in an online mode, said IIM Kashipur Admissions Chairperson Prof. Abhradeep Maiti.

To help further, candidates will be allowed to correct any mistakes they might have made while filling in the CAT form under the educational qualification and work experience categories, he said in a press release.

The CAP is held every year for shortlisting and interviewing candidates for admission to the MBA/PGP programmes of CAP-participating IIMs. With addition of IIM Nagpur, the CAP comprises 10 IIMs with IIM Kashipur as the CAP 2024 coordinator.

The CAP participants are IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Kashipur, IIM Nagpur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Tiruchirappalli, and IIM Udaipur.

Cut-offs of – General (94), EWS (77), NC-OBC (77), SC (60), ST (40) and DAP (40) have been decided for shortlisting candidates for the PI process under CAP 2024.

The IIM Kashipur will start sending the PI shortlist notification emails in the second half of January and registration portal will open around the same time.

The normalized PI scores will also be displayed to candidates after the merit lists are declared. Once the PI process is over, CAP-participating IIMs will create their individual merit list and will start sending admission offers, it added.