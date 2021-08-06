IIMV welcomed into CFA Institute University Affiliation Program

The Institute is now among the selected 19 institutions of the country (including 8 other IIMs) whose MBA Programs are dovetailed with the University Affiliation Program of the CFA Institute

Visakhapatnam: IIM Visakhapatnam has become the latest Business School to be welcomed into the CFA Institute University Affiliation Program. The PGP program of IIMV has been acknowledged as incorporating at least 70 per cent of the CFA Program Candidate Body of Knowledge (CBOK) and emphasizing the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct within the program. The Institute is now among the selected 19 institutions of the country (including 8 other IIMs) whose MBA Programs are dovetailed with the University Affiliation Program of the CFA Institute.

“Entry into the CFA Institute University Affiliation Program signals to potential students, employers, and the marketplace that IIMV curriculum is closely tied to professional practice and is well-suited to preparing students to sit for the CFA examinations. Through participation in this program, IIMV is eligible to receive a limited number of CFA Program tudent Scholarships each year,” according to Prof. Chandrasekhar, Director of the Institute.

He expressed confidence that the students of IIM Visakhapatnam would acquire new competencies and skills from this affiliation, in policy and practice; that prepares them as well-rounded professionals endowed with ethics and integrity in financial analysis, portfolio management, investment advisory, investment management and the like.

Expressing happiness at partnering with IIM Visakhapatnam, Vidhu Shekar, Country Head, CFA Institute India, said that CFA being a practitioner-driven course makes management students industry-ready in the much sought-after field of investment analysis and management. CFA charter-holders graduate from learning the concepts and tools to analysis and further to synthesis, giving them the edge in financial management that plain

management graduates are unlikely to have, he added.

With a focus on fintech and application of modern technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to traditional finance, it was agreed that both the two institutions could leverage their strengths for joint endeavours such as workshops, webinars, roundtables, research challenges, conferences, executive education etc. Nikit Tyagi, Manager (Institutional Relations), CFA Institute; Prof. M S Jawed, Prof. Shalini Agnihotri, and Prof. Prince Doliya, who facilitated the tie-up, spoke. Sourav Jain, from the Finance & Economics Club of IIM Visakhapatnam, proposed a vote of thanks.

