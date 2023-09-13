| Isb Continues To Be In Top League Of B Schools In Asia Pacific Region

The ISB's Post Graduate Programme in Management was ranked #5 in Bloomberg’s annual ranking of B-Schools. ISB was ranked #2 in Networking, #3 in Entrepreneurship, #4 in Learning and #5 in Compensation parameters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: The Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools Ranking 2023-24 which was released on Wednesday has reiterated that the Indian School of Business (ISB) continues to be one of the best business schools in the Asia Pacific region.

The ISB’s Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) was ranked #5 in Bloomberg’s annual ranking of B-Schools. ISB was ranked #2 in Networking, #3 in Entrepreneurship, #4 in Learning and # 5 in Compensation parameters.

Commenting on the ranking, Prof. Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes at ISB credited the school’s continuing run in the top league to its collaborative endeavours and a multifaceted strategy. He said, “The fact that we are ranked #2 in the networking parameter demonstrates that ISB is an excellent place to learn and forge vibrant partnerships.”

Alumni surveyed by Bloomberg in its ranking exercise described the school as a centre of excellence when it came to curriculum, faculty, placements, culture, campus life, networking, ethics, and diversity.

For more on the ranking, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/business-schools/regions/asia/

