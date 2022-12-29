VJIM opens admissions for its PGDM course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM), Hyderabad, an autonomous B-School, approved by AICTE with MBA Equivalence from AIU (Association of Indian Universities), has opened applications for its PGDM 2023-25, a press release said.

The programmes offered by VJIM include is PGDM in General, Marketing, Finance, HR, Operations and Business Analytics, Travel and Tourism and Media Management. Candidates can apply online, informed Dr. Ch. S. Durga Prasad, Director VJIM.

The eligibility to apply for the PGDM course is bachelor’s degree from a UGC recognized university with minimum 50 percent marks (45 percent in case of SC/ST). Students graduating in 2023 can also apply.

The first step in applying for the PGDM at VJIM Hyderabad, is the completion of an online application at https://apply.vjim.edu.in/

After reviewing the candidates’ applications, qualified candidates will be invited to participate in a personal interview with a faculty member of VJIM. The purpose of the interview is to gain a better understanding of the character, personality, expectations, motivations, and goals of the candidates.

The final decision regarding admission to VJIM’s programme will be based on a combination of work experience, employ-ability, academic qualifications, English language skills, admission test scores, the Statement of Purpose (SoP) and interview results.

Admission results are generally communicated within 1 week after the interview. The programme is expected to start in late June or early July of 2023.

A Scholarship test will be conducted to evaluate the candidates who will receive scholarships based on their performance. The test will cover areas such as: Aptitude and Reasoning, Communication and Interpretation, General Knowledge and Awareness, etc.