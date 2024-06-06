IIT Bombay ranks 118th in QS World University Rankings 2025

IIT Delhi ranks 150 by improving its position by 47 places from 197th rank last year

By IANS Published Date - 6 June 2024, 04:42 PM

IIT Bombay

New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Bombay (118) — and Delhi (150) have been ranked among the top 150 universities in the world, revealed the QS World University Rankings 2025.

IIT Bombay has been ranked 118th globally, rising 31 places from 149th last year. The varsity got an overall score of 56.3 out of 100. Of a maximum of 100 points, the Institute scored the most in employer reputation (86.0), citation per faculty (79.1), academic reputation (58.5), employment outcome (64.5), and sustainability (52.5). It also scored in faculty-student ratio (14.4), international faculty (4.3), international research network (52.3) and international students (1.3).

“It is for the first time ever since its participation that IIT Bombay has been ranked within the top 150 in QS rankings,” said the institute.

Meanwhile, IIT Delhi ranked 150 by improving its position by 47 places from 197th rank last year. “This is IIT Delhi’s highest-ever QS World University Rank,” the institute said. The Institute ranked among the top 100 world universities in terms of employer reputation and featured among the top 150 universities in parameters like Citations per Faculty and academic reputation.

It also featured in the top 5 Indian institutions under parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, employment outcomes, and international research network. IIT Delhi has surpassed 90 per cent of institutions in terms of rankings this year from a list of over 5,000 institutes evaluated by the QS.

The premier research institute also scored among the top 50 institutions in the world in the broader subject area of engineering and technology with a rank of 45, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. It was also ranked among the top 100 world institutions in eight specific subject areas.