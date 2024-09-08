IIT Hyderabad gets In-Situ Correlative Microscopy Centre

It is the first such kind of microscopy centre in India, according to IIT-H director Prof BS Murty, who said that there were hardly three or four such microscopy centres in the world.

Secretary DST Prof Abhay Karandikar is going through Centre for In-Situ and Correlative Microscopy Centre (CISCoM) at IIT-H Kandi in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) got the Centre for In-Situ and Correlative Microscopy Centre (CISCoM).

The project got a Rs 60 crore grant from the Department of Science and Technology-sophisticated analytical and technical help institute (DST-SATHI) while the 17 other institutes had contributed an additional Rs 20 crore. These 17 institutes include prominent educational institutions, industries and research centres.

Secretary DST Prof Abhay Karandikar, Chairman of Board of Governors BVR Mohan Reddy and Prof BS Murty inaugurated the project on the premises of the campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Sunday.