IIT-Hyderabad, Suzuki Motor Corporation to soon test self-driving vehicle technology

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:24 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Sangareddy: The development of technology for self-driving vehicles at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), which has collaborated with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in the field of autonomous navigation for terrestrial vehicles, will soon move into the stage of trials in real life environments.

The technology developed by IIT-H will enable the conversion of a drive-by-wire vehicle into an autonomous vehicle (self-driving vehicle) by integrating different sensors for perception, localisation, and navigation. The state-of-the-art autonomous vehicle tested at DST NM-ICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation & Data Acquisition Systems (TiHAN), IITH, will be used for testing and validating the technology.

The IIT-H and SMC had signed an agreement in 2021 to develop the technology that can contribute to road safety and road accident reduction in India by developing autonomous driving and ADAS technologies based on Indian traffic scenarios. The collaboration will further strengthen the Indian-Japanese bond and allow the exploration of new joint development avenues. Recently, SMC Higher Officials visited IIT-H to assess the readiness of the technology.

IIT-H director Prof B S Murty said SMC was a valuable partner in their endeavour to develop an autonomous navigation system for ground vehicles in association with TiHAN. The IIT-H shares a unique collaboration with Japan, and this collaboration with SMC will further strengthen its commitment to bilateral growth, he said.

Department General Manager of SMC Kurachi Nobunari said SMC was collaborating with IIT-H in the development of autonomous driving technology to resolve problems such as vehicle collisions and traffic congestion in India. Kurachi said that they look forward to working with IIT-H on advanced mobility technology and strengthening human resources for international collaborative research and development.