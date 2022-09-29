IIT-Hyderabad gets Sanskrit education centre

Sangareddy: Under the guidance of the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), New Delhi, a Non-Formal Sanskrit Education Centre (NFSE) is established at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H).

The Centre is hosting an introductory Sanskrit course on the IIT-H campus, and everyone (students, faculty, staff, family of faculty/staff, and even people outside IIT-H) were allowed to join. The course is called the Prathama-Diksha by CSU and is the prerequisite for the Dwitiya-Diksha, a diploma course.

The course is scheduled to start this October and classes will be held at the IIT-H campus based on the convenience of participants; interested people are requested to fill out this form: https://forms.gle/EZvquTY1VtdY7Rwh6.

Sharing the vision behind the course, Director, IIT-H Prof BS Murty said the institute, with its fast-paced growth in quality research and teaching, has emerged as one of the top 10 engineering institutes in India in the QS-2023 World Rankings.

The IIT-H has established an Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) cell under the aegis of the Department of Heritage Science and Technology to nurture an awareness of the traditional IKS (shastras) in the IIT-H community, he said, adding that the prime focus of IKS at IIT-H was discovering the knowledge in the traditional Indian Systems, carrying out research on the scientific aspects of it and disseminating the outcomes to the world.

“I strongly believe that the IKS Cell has great potential to act as a bridge between traditional knowledge and modern technologies. As Sanskrit is the gateway to ancient Indian Knowledge, courses like Prathama-Diksha plays a critical role in achieving this goal,” he said