IIT Madras gets largest single donation of Rs. 228 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 05:15 PM

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, announce the largest single donation Rs. 228 crore during a press Conference at Campus today

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Madras received the largest single donation of Rs. 228 crore from its alumnus awardee Dr. Krishna Chivukula (MTech 1970 batch). This donation is one of the largest ever made to an educational institution in the country.

The donation will be utilized for multiple purposes including supporting international students to study through a scholarship, research excellence grant program, an UG fellowship program for freshers , sports scholar program, Shaastra Magazine development and the Krishna Chivukula Block Maintenance, among other activities.

The institute named an academic block in honour of Dr. Krishna Chivukula during an event at the campus on Tuesday. In 1997, Dr. Chivukula brought a state-of-the-art engineering manufacturing technology called ‘Metal Injection Molding (MIM)’ to India, while it was still an emerging technology in the US.

“Our alumnus still remembers his alma mater after several decades reinforcing the fact that education is the only immortal wealth that we can give to mankind,” said Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Indo-MIM Founder and CEO Dr. Krishna Chivukula said his education at IIT Madras enabled him to accomplish much in life and put in a position whereby he could give back to the institute a gift – one of the largest single donations to date to a university in India.