Illegal cattle racket busted, 68 cattle rescued in Jangaon

The animals were being transported from Charla, Bhadradri Kothagudem district to slaughterhouses in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:29 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Jangaon: The Task Force intercepted three trucks carrying 68 cattle and rescued the cattle at Komalla village of Raghunathpally police stations in the wee hours of Thursday. Police said that the accused had been transporting the cattle to slaughterhouses violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“On receiving credible information about animal cruelty and the dangerous transportation of these animals for slaughter, the Task Force swiftly acted, intercepting the vehicles (TS25T2259, AP29TB8481, TS12UC4774) and discovering a higher number of cattle than legally permitted,” a press note said.

The animals were being transported from Charla, Bhadradri Kothagudem district to slaughterhouses in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad. The seized property, including the cattle, three vehicles, and six mobile phones, along with the accused individuals, were handed over to the Raghunathpally Police for further legal action.

While transporters- Gundati Chanti, Thipanapally Narender, Md. Irfan, Sd Ghouse, Morre Kiran, and Banoth Madhu, have been arrested, and sellers -Kalla Krishna, Azeem, and Mohd Ashfaquddin- are absconding. The Task Force team include A Madhusudhan (ACP), P Ramesh, A Rambabu (Inspectors), B. Sharath, and V. Lavan Kumar (SIs).