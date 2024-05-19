Teen girl dies of snake bite in Ranga Reddy district

The girl went to sleep and around 1 am woke up after feeling pain on her leg.
Hyderabad: A teenager died of snake bite at Kandukur in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday.
According to the police, Sangeeta Patel, a resident of Kandukur and a native of Odhisa, worked at a brick kiln along with her family.
On Saturday night, the girl went to sleep and around 1 am woke up after feeling pain on her leg. Hearing her cries, the family members woke up and noticed a snake in the house.
The girl was shifted to a hospital where told she was bitten by a snake and started treatment. She died while undergoing treatment. A case is registered.