Applications invited under BASS for tribal students

Only those whose parents annual income does not exceed Rs.1.50 lakh in rural areas and Rs.2 lakh in urban areas are eligible for admission under BASS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 05:49 PM

Representational Image.

Nizamabad: The district administration has invited applications from tribal boys and girls for admission in standard 3rd, 5th and 8th under Best Available School Scheme (BASS) for the academic year 2024-25.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, there are 26 seats in standard 3rd(Boys (17) and Girls (9)). Similarly, there are 13 seats each in standard 5th and 8th(Boys (9) and Girls (4)).

Interested candidates should submit caste and income certificates through Me-Seva. Only one child from each family can apply under the scheme. The applications for admission under the scheme could be collected from the office of the District Tribal Welfare Department from May 21.

Eligible candidates should submit the applications on or before June 12.The students will be selected through a draw system.