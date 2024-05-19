Brawl at liquor shop in Madhuranagar leads to three police cases

According to the police, the quarrel began at a liquor shop when a 47 year-old Ramesh, a resident of Borabanda, went to purchase a bottle of liquor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 05:44 PM

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police registered three cases following a brawl at a liquor shop on Friday night

According to the police, the quarrel began at a liquor shop when a 47 year-old Ramesh, a resident of Borabanda, went to purchase a bottle of liquor.

Also Read Mobile phone snatched from businessman in Film Nagar

After purchasing liquor, he paid the amount through an e-wallet and due to some glitches, the money was not credited to the account of the shop owner.

An argument ensued between Ramesh and the shop owner who hit the man with a liquor bottle leading to severe head injuries. On coming to know about it, Ramesh’s wife along with some people came to the liquor shop and attacked it. The police rushed to the spot to pacify the group but came under attack.

The police registered three cases, one against the management of the liquor shop, the woman for attacking the shop and one against the local people for attacking the police.