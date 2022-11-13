Illegal construction at hotel of MLA poaching case accused demolished in Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 04:46 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished a few unauthorised constructions that were taken-up inside hotel Deccan Kitchen on Sunday. The unauthorised constructions that were razed belonged to Nanda Kumar, who was arrested along with two others including Ramachandra Bharti, and Simhayaji in the case.

Senior officials in GHMC said that a few structures within the hotel premises were constructed without obtaining valid permissions from the Corporation.

Earlier on Saturday, the Telangana Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted to probe the MLA poaching case, had conducted searches at the hotel at Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills.

The SIT police believed that the three agents along with their acquaintances had frequently met in the hotel during their visits to the city, which prompted them to take-up searches on Saturday.

The SIT searches were conducted as part of the investigation in the case involving the three BJP agents who tried to lure four TRS (BRS) MLA’s into their party fold. The police teams also had conducted a search at the house of Nanda Kumar at Chaitanyapuri and another place in the city.