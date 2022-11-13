GHMC Mayor to inaugurate FoB at Erragadda on Monday

Hyderabad: The Foot over Bridge (FoB) at Erragadda will be inaugurated on Monday by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi. This pedestrian-friendly facility has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

This FoB will be of great use to pedestrians crossing NH65 to reach educational institutions, commercial establishments, hospitals etc. To facilitate elderly and persons with disabilities to utilise the facilities, the Erragadda FoB is also equipped with elevators and escalators in addition to the staircase.