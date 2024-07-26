IM operative, convicted in Dilsukhnagar bomb blast case, dies of illness

Zuber, a native of Nanded, was convicted in a series of blast cases, murder and attempt to murder cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 10:43 AM

Hyderabad: Indian Mujahideen (IM) terror operative Syed Maqbool Zuber (44), who was undergoing treatment for chronic illness at a hospital, died while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

Zuber, a native of Nanded, was convicted in a series of blast cases, murder and attempt to murder cases. He was serving a prison term at the Central Prison in Cherlapalli.

In October 2023, the NIA court at Delhi sentenced him to life imprisonment for his role in the Dilsukhnagar bomb blast case in 2013 that left 18 people dead and over 130 injured and he was lodged in Central Jail, Delhi.

In November 2023, he was shifted to Cherlapally on a transit warrant to serve a prison term in connection with the cases reported in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

Zuber, was also accused of involvement in blasts across the country during 2006 and 2007 and also convicted in a murder case reported in Nizamabad and Afzalgunj.