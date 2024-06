Vijaykumar in joint lead in Brilliant chess

In the junior category, after three rounds, Abhinav Gandham, Shanmukha Vasudeva, Ayaanraj, M Akhil, Manasarun Tej, Advaitha, Basava Raghavendra, Tarun Sai Thota, Likhithesh Reddy and Chetan Maale are in lead with three points each.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 10:45 PM

In the junior category, after three rounds, Abhinav Gandham, Shanmukha Vasudeva, Ayaanraj, M Akhil, Manasarun Tej, Advaitha, Basava Raghavendra, Tarun Sai Thota, Likhithesh Reddy and Chetan Maale are in lead with three points each.

Hyderabad: Vijaykumar Agarwal, KVK Karthik, Challa Saharsha and Rishi Pallagani are in the lead with three points each from as many rounds in the open category of the ongoing 217th Brilliant trophy chess tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the junior category, after three rounds, Abhinav Gandham, Shanmukha Vasudeva, Ayaanraj, M Akhil, Manasarun Tej, Advaitha, Basava Raghavendra, Tarun Sai Thota, Likhithesh Reddy and Chetan Maale are in lead with three points each.

Also Read Aakash Educational Services Limited makes history with NEET UG AIR 1 Rank achievement

Results: Round 3: Open category: Vijaykumar Agarwal (3) bt AK Raju (2), Divith Reddy Adulla (2) bt Karthik KVK (3), Challa Saharsha (3) bt Kovidhkushal Reddy (2), M Satyanarayana (2) lost to Rishi Pallagani (3), Sahasransh (2) drew with G Srinivas (2); Junior category: Lopamudra (2) lost to Abhinav Gandham (3), Shanmukha Vasudeva (3) bt Rigved Reddy (2), Sai Anshitha (2) lost to Ayaanraj (3), M Akhil (3) bt Satwik (2), Sayadh Raudah (2) lost to Manasarun Tej (3).