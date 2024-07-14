CPM asks State government to stop police highhandedness on youth

The DSC examinations are scheduled from July 18 to August 5 and Group examinations were to be held on August 7 and 8. This was subjecting the youth to lot of inconvenience, said CPI (M) State secretary T Veerabhadram.

Hyderabad: Demanding the State government to stop the police highhandedness against unemployed youth, the CPI (M) State unit wanted the government to initiate measures for addressing the unemployed youth issues, including postponement of DSC and increasing Group I and II jobs.

Several unemployed youth staged protests at Ashoknagar, Dilsukhnagar and other areas since Saturday night to Sunday morning in support of their demands.

However, the police arrested them and this was highly condemnable, CPI (M) State secretary T Veerabhadram said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Majority of the candidates appearing for DSC also take the group II and III examinations.

The Congress had assured to fill up the vacancies but had issued notification Group II and III for 2171 posts.

As demanded by the candidates, the government should issue notification for additional 2000 jobs under Group II and 3000 jobs under Group III, he demanded.

“Prior to elections, Congress promised a mega DSC notification for 23,000 jobs but issued notification for 11,062 posts only. Unemployed youth are worried a lot,” Veerabhadram said.