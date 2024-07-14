Telangana: BC Janasabha, unemployed youth call to lay siege to Secretariat

The aspirants questioned the rationale behind holding the Group – II examination with just one day gap after the DSC.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 07:56 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A call to lay siege to the Secretariat has been given by BC Janasabha and unemployed youth seeking postponement of the Group – II and DSC examinations and an increase in the Group – II and III posts as assured by the Congress party during the assembly elections campaign.

The teacher job aspirants lamented the lack of time for DSC examination preparation as a series of recruitment examinations- hostel welfare officer, divisional accounts officer, TG TET and CTET examination were conducted in the month of June. They also cite the vast syllabus for the DSC for seeking postponement of the examination scheduled from July 18 to August 5.

With just a day gap after the DSC exams, the Telangana Public Service Commission has scheduled the Group – II services recruitment on August 7 and 8. Majority of teacher job aspirants’ also eye for the Group – II services.

The aspirants questioned the rationale behind holding the Group – II examination with just one day gap after the DSC. They demand the Congress government to immediately defer the examination by at least two months, enabling them prepare better.

In a video message, BC Jansabha president and Students and Unemployed Samaikya honorary president Rajaram Yadav called upon the unemployed youth to join the protest at the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, hours after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a statement that those who were not preparing for the recruitment exams were demanding postponement, scores of unemployed youth hit the streets and held a protest at Ashok Nagar X roads from late Saturday night till Sunday early hours.

They lambasted Revanth Reddy for belittling them on their genuine demands for postponement of the Group – II exam. Learning about protests by Group – II aspirants, the DSC aspirants too hit the streets in Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar seeking DSC exam deferment.