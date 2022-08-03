IMD announces yellow alert for Hyderabad on Wednesday

Published Date - 02:56 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: A yellow alert has been announced in Hyderabad, in view of a forecast of high rainfall on Wednesday.

A release by India Meteorological Department (IMD) included Rangareddy, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, and Siddipet among the list of districts that are likely to have heavy rainfall.

However, an orange alert has been issued in some districts.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Nagarkurnool districts,” IMD stated.

The weather department also predicted water pooling on roads and low-lying areas and the falling of trees in the city.

